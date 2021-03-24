Woman Injured After Flames Rip Through Home In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – A woman was rushed to the hospital after flames tore through her home in Springfield. The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of North Rolling Road.Brotherly Love: Children In Camden Once Again Able To Grab Book Via Angel's Book Ark
Firefighters pulled the woman to safety and medics rushed her to the hospital.
There's no word yet on her condition.
Crews say they encountered hoarding conditions in the home, but there’s no word on what sparked the flames.