PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials and business leaders will share details Wednesday of a newly created initiative to promote the safe return to Philadelphia for work and play. Mayor Jim Kenney will be joined by Commerce Director Michael Rashid; The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Chair Susan Jacobson; Bill Hankowsky, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Property Trust; Jerry Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brandywine Realty Trust; and Angela Val, Chief Administrative Officer, Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.
- What: Philadelphia officials announce plan to revitalize business, culture in city after COVID-19
- When: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
