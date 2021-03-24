Victim, Terrance McNeil, Succumbs To Injuries 3 Months After Found Shot In Head Inside Burning Car In Kensington: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man found shot inside a burning car in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood more than three months ago has died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Terrance McNeil.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Lehigh Avenue, just before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 20.
That's where they found McNeil shot in the head inside a burning Jeep Cherokee.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. He was later transported to Penn Hospital where he died from his injuries on Monday, March 22.
No arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
