PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a soggy Wednesday across the Delaware Valley. Light showers will continue to fill the area during the morning hours and rain looks to pick up by mid-morning.

The rain is expected to become heavy through the early evening. The rainfall will be beneficial to the region as March still remains at a deficit as far as rain for the month is concerned.

Thursday will be dry for the majority of the day. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. The region’s next cold front approaches on Thursday night.

It’s foggy out there with visibility less than a mile across center city and our surrounding neighborhoods. Remember to use your Low beams & travel with caution! @CBSPhilly — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) March 24, 2021

Rain looks to be scattered and will linger into Friday morning.

The area will likely introduce the chance for thunderstorms on Friday morning and into midday as a cold front crosses the region.

Have your umbrella, rain coat and patience for this dreary soggy day ahead. — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) March 24, 2021

Winds will pick up on Friday, particularly in the afternoon and at night on the backside of the system. There is a chance for the region to make a run at 80 degrees on Friday with elevated dew points on tap.

Humidity values are expected to drop dramatically by Saturday as the region will see another sunny day.

Rain chances look to return to the Philly region on Sunday as another disturbance impacts the area. Thunderstorms may again be possible on Sunday.