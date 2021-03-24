PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is taking another step to make sure that everyone in every neighborhood gets access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The city is set to open its seventh mass vaccination site at the Cannstatter Volksfest Verein German Club in Torresdale on Wednesday afternoon.

The site will administer up to 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a day. The city says this site will further its mission of serving the most underserved areas. It will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meantime, some changes are happening elsewhere in the city. The mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center has stopped walk-up access and returned to appointment only.

On top of that, for the next three weeks, the convention center site will only be administering second doses.

In fact, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health says it has canceled roughly 30,000 appointments that were made for the first COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says those appointments were made erroneously after people – once again – began sharing their links with people who were not supposed to have access. Those links were supposed to be for second-doses only.

“Uninvited people got links for the time period when we’re only doing second doses and they shared those links widely,” Dr. Farley said. “The convention center for the next three weeks cannot take people for first dose appointments because if we did then we would not be able to give them their second dose three weeks later.”

Meantime, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is holding vaccination clinics at the Liacouras Center on Thursday and Friday for eligible Philadelphians. No appointments are necessary there but you must live in specific zip codes. For more information, click here.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.