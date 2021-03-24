﻿PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating two incidents of hateful and racist vandalism. Police say both incidents happened within the last few days.

One incident involved an anti-Asian slur written on a building at 10th and Vine Streets.

The other incident was a racial slur aimed at Black people written on the side of the William Prince School on the 2400 block of Montrose Street in South Philadelphia.

City crews have already cleaned up both cases of vandalism.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted that the recent surge in racism will not be tolerated and she wants anyone with information about the vandals to contact police.

We are actively investigating several incidents of hateful and racist vandalism in Chinatown and South Phila. This national and local surge in racist rhetoric & acts of violence will not be tolerated. We denounce acts of hate targeted towards individuals and groups based on 1/2 READ MORE: Frustrated Montgomery County Officials Say State Sending Far Less Vaccines Than County Needs — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 24, 2021

..their race, ethnicity, religion, or national origin. Anyone dealing with incidents of racial bias or intimidation are strongly encouraged to report it at their local police district or call 911. Individuals have the right to receive assistance in their own language.2/2 pic.twitter.com/FOCPcjE2Bd — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 24, 2021

“We are actively investigating several incidents of hateful and racist vandalism in Chinatown and South Phila. This national and local surge in racist rhetoric & acts of violence will not be tolerated. We denounce acts of hate targeted towards individuals and groups based on 1/2,” Outlaw wrote on Twitter. “..their race, ethnicity, religion, or national origin. Anyone dealing with incidents of racial bias or intimidation are strongly encouraged to report it at their local police district or call 911. Individuals have the right to receive assistance in their own language.2/2”