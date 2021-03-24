PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, major outdoor events in Philadelphia could make a return this year. But some organizers are planning to make changes as they await the official go-ahead.

Philadelphia started accepting permit applications for large-scale events last week but none have been approved yet, even as more vaccines are rolling out.

After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, which is the largest collegiate rowing event in the world, is now ready to return to the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. But there’s a roadblock.

“We’re waiting for the city to issue a permit,” said James Hanna, with the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta.

Philadelphia’s Office of Special Events has not approved any applications since lifting a ban on large-scale events last week. But regatta event organizers are hopeful theirs will be issued.

“We’re planning for the regatta. We told everybody to remain flexible,” Hanna said.

Philly Theatre Week is slated for late April. Organizers are making changes this year, going from the silver screen to mostly the computer screen.

“The majority of events are virtual in some capacity. So they’re either live virtual events, pre-recorded virtual events,” Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director Laneshe Miller-White said.

In Manayunk, its much-anticipated Arts Festival, which is normally held in June, is expected to make a comeback. Those planning it are exploring all options.

Finally, block parties and events, like the 2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties, can apply for permits with the Streets Department starting April 15. We talked to the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District earlier this month.

“We’re definitely excited about potentially doing something, but I think it might still be early to do something on the scale of 2nd Street Festival. Part of the reason for that is we still do anticipate there being some restrictions on capacity,” Northern Liberties Business Improvement District Executive Director Kristine Kennedy said.

City leaders stress COVID safety protocols will need to be in place for all special events.