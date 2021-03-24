PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey says he is voting to oppose Dr. Rachel Levine’s nomination to be assistant secretary of health and human services for the Biden Administration. Toomey says Levine “has not earned a promotion to help lead HHS.”

Toomey and other Senate Republicans are still raising objections to Levine’s nomination because of her handling of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus crisis as the state’s secretary of health.

“In Pennsylvania, the pandemic struck seniors in nursing homes disproportionately hard compared to other states,” Toomey said in a statement. “This was due in part to poor decisions and oversight by Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration. Moreover, the commonwealth’s extended economic lockdown that Dr. Levine advocated for was excessive, arbitrary in nature, and has led to a slower recovery. While I appreciate Dr. Levine’s service and responsiveness to my office over the past year, she has not earned a promotion to help lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and I cannot support her confirmation.”

On Tuesday, four members of the House Ways & Means Committee sent a formal letter to Levine asking for a response regarding missing nursing home data. An issue that has been brewing over the last few months.

Levine is Pennsylvania’s former secretary of health. She left the Wolf administration when she was selected to join Biden’s cabinet.

If Levine is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she would be the first openly transgender federal official.

Earlier this year, Biden said Levine will bring steady leadership and essential expertise that is needed.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement. “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”

The Senate is expected to vote on Levine’s confirmation on Wednesday afternoon.