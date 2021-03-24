PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is hosting a major job fair at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. The nonprofit group New Options More Opportunities is helping young people get ready for the big day.

“Looking at the people that I grew up around, I don’t want to be like them,” 17-year-old Kareem Singletary said. “I would rather make it out the hood and have a good lifestyle.”

The hopes of a 17-year-old growing up in North Philly, but Kareem says on some days, his hopes for a better life seem hard to come by.

“Every day I’m worrying, am I going to get shot? Am I going to get robbed? Am I going to get jumped? For doing nothing,” Kareem said.

According to police, 111 people have been killed so far this year. That’s 29% more than last year. Nearly 1,000 were robbed, and nearly 2,000 were assaulted.

To keep from being another statistic, Kareem comes to NOMO on North Broad Street every day. The youth development nonprofit is a program 21-year-old Quadir Steadley recently found.

“You do what you’re supposed to do, and everything is flowing the right way, you have the chance to be something great,” Steadley said.

On Thursday, those young men and hundreds of others will be the first people in Citizens Bank Park in over a year. This is where the city and NOMO are hosting a job fair.

“Constantly, it’s like what else can we do?” NOMO Executive Director Rickey Duncan said. “Where else do we go? How many more people do we need to help? What other steps do we need to take?”

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, the job fair at Citizens Bank Park will have 34 employers with opportunities in transportation, distribution and logistics. It’s open to people of all ages.

Five hundred people are expected to attend. To get the youth ready, on Wednesday, NOMO prepared them for on-the-spot interviews. They got their hair cut, a new pair of shoes, proper shirts and ties and help with their resumes.

“These are leaders that can show you, OK, this is the best possible way for you to get money without getting killed, being robbed, or being in the street,” Kareem said.