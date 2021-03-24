Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed Outside Gas Station In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Sunoco on the 2100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.
Police found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times.
Officers rushed him to the hospital, where he died.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.