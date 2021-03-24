CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Sunoco on the 2100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Police found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times.

READ MORE: Brotherly Love: Children In Camden Once Again Able To Grab Book Via Angel's Book Ark

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed Outside Gas Station In Kensington

Officers rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

READ MORE: Philadelphia To Open 7th Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site At Cannstatter Volksfest Verein German Club In Torresdale

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

MORE NEWS: Evoire Collier, Dorian Taylor Accused Of Drugging, Raping Bucks County Woman Found Dead On Spring Break In Miami

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.