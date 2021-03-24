GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An increase of “no shows” for coronavirus vaccines has officials in Camden County urging residents to cancel their appointments. Officials at the Camden County Vaccination Center in Gloucester Township say in recent weeks, a growing number of patients have managed to secure earlier appointments at other vaccination sites in South Jersey due to an increase in vaccine providers.

When residents fail to arrive for their scheduled appointments other residents miss out on the opportunity to get their shot sooner than expected.

While there has been an increase in people not showing up for their shot, Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. says vaccines are not being wasted.

“To be clear, no vaccine doses are going to waste, but we are seeing dozens of appointments go unused every day because people don’t show up and are not providing our health department the courtesy to cancel their pending appointment,” Cappelli said. “This lack of thoughtfulness by individuals who are shopping for appointments adds work to a staff that is already giving six days a week to get our community protected from this disease. Think about it, if you made reservations at a restaurant or an appointment at your doctor’s office, you’d call to say your plans had changed. We’re asking for the same common courtesy.”

Residents can cancel existing appointments through the MyCooper platform or by calling 856-549-0530. For more information, click here.