(CBS) – CBS announced today the renewals of the CBS original series FBI and FBI: Most Wanted for the 2021-2022 season as well as the brand new series FBI: International, the third iteration of the successful “FBI” brand from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf. FBI: International is scheduled to debut in a crossover episode of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted next season.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney will executive produce the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Haas will serve as showrunner.

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf commented. “The show runners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

