DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – More COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be available for people living in Bucks County. Doylestown Health opened appointments Wednesday for 10,000 new first dose shots.
"It is our hope that these 10,000 new first doses – in conjunction with the efforts of other hospital, community pharmacies and the Bucks County Department of Health vaccine clinics – will be another source of hope and protection for the community, in addition to the 35,000 doses Doylestown Health has already administered," Doylestown Health said in a statement.
The vaccines will be given out between March 29 and April 30.
You have to be in Phase 1A to sign up.
The hospital says appointments are going quickly.
For more information on how to make an appointment, click here.