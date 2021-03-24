PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What better way to celebrate National Cheesesteak Day than with a cheesesteak eating competition. Delco Steaks in Broomall is hosting over 50 steak lovers for the Cheesesteak Bowl — and the winner will receive a paid vacation.
The contestants have to finish "The Delco," a two-foot cheesesteak featuring 1.5 pounds of meat.
The first person to finish will be awarded a championship belt and an all-expenses paid trip to Cancun, Mexico.
The Cheesesteak Bowl is being held Wednesday at Splash Swim Club in Delaware County.
A portion of the proceeds from National Cheesesteak Day will go to Coaches vs. Cancer.
Former Philadelphia Eagle Brent Celek will be the commissioner.