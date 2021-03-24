ATM Explosion In Northern Liberties Leaves Cash Scattered Over Sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An ATM explosion in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood left cash scattered all over the sidewalk. Officers responded to the blast on the 1000 block of North Second Street at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police believe the suspects got away in a white SUV, with an unknown amount of money.
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Woman Injured After Flames Rip Through Home In Springfield
