ATM Explosion In Northern Liberties Leaves Cash Scattered Over Sidewalk

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An ATM explosion in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood left cash scattered all over the sidewalk. Officers responded to the blast on the 1000 block of North Second Street at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the suspects got away in a white SUV, with an unknown amount of money.

So far, no arrests have been made.

