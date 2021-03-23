PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University announced Tuesday it will begin COVID-19 vaccination clinics for faculty, students and staff on its campus. Those vaccines are limited to phase 1B eligible people who live in the city.
The clinic will open the week of March 29 on Temple's Main Campus and will operate two days per week.
No walk-ups will be allowed. Vaccinations will be done by invitation and appointment only.
To register, click here.
Vaccines are being provided to Temple by the city in limited quantities, so they say it will take some time to accommodate all who want a vaccine.