PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is off to another quiet start. Low clouds and areas of dense fog have developed along the Jersey Shore points.

This cloud deck is likely to push inland, pushing past Interstate 95.

Fog will erode into the afternoon, giving way to sun and clouds.

Foggy start to the morning especially along the beaches. Use caution on your way out the door morning. Remember #lowbeams & #slowdown @CBSPhilly — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) March 23, 2021

High temperatures will remain mild and above average through the remainder of the week, but the tranquil pattern will shift by Wednesday.

Widespread areas of fog will develop Tuesday night and will be locally dense, particularly along the coast and in the Poconos.

Warm air overrunning in association with our next system will likely keep a persistent low-level cloud deck, areas of fog and periods of mist possible throughout much of the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday is now trending to be wetter. Rain will likely develop after daybreak and persist through the early evening — this system will being less than a quarter of an inch of rain into the region.

Thursday is expected to turn out to be dreary but dry and very mild.

Friday’s storm may fall apart as it approaches the region. The Eyewitness News Weather Team is watching for a chance of rain in the forecast.

Dew points might climb to their highest levels so far this year to make for a muggy-feel in the air on Thursday night into Friday.

Gusty winds are expected to whip up on Friday afternoon and evening as the system exits the region — and humidity values are expected to drop dramatically by Saturday.

The region should enjoy another sunny day Saturday but rain chances quickly return on Sunday as another disturbance crosses the area.

A few spring thunderstorms also appear possible on Sunday.