PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a series of door thefts. Eyewitness News was on Green Street where one home had its exterior doors stolen on Saturday.
An adjacent home had an interior door damaged and packages stolen.
Doors were also stolen from mausoleums at the Mount Vernon Cemetery earlier this month.
A local collector says these are called “architectural salvage thefts” and happen now and then, usually stolen and taken out of town.