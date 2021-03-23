PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired a Super Bowl MVP, but it isn’t the one with a statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field. Joe Flacco is coming home.

The Birds have signed the 13-year veteran quarterback, according to his agent.

According to Adam Caplan, it’s a one-year contract that’s worth $3.5 million guaranteed. With incentives, Flacco could earn up to $7.5 million, Caplan reported on Twitter.

1 year, $3.5m (fully gtd), with incentives up to $7.5m (includes playing time etc). https://t.co/ru6WtDoHA5 — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 23, 2021

Flacco is an Audubon, New Jersey, native who played at the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to the University of Delaware. Flacco was drafted 18th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, making him the highest-drafted Blue Hen in Delaware’s history.

The 36-year-old spent his first 11 seasons with the Ravens and won the Super Bowl 47 MVP after leading Baltimore to a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.

Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos in February 2019, where he spent one season. He suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 8 of the 2019 season and was released by Denver in the offseason.

Last season, Flacco signed with the New York Jets, where he played in five games, starting four.

Flacco joins Jalen Hurts as the only two quarterbacks on the Eagles’ roster. He’s expected to backup Hurts.

The Eagles have the sixth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. General Manager Howie Roseman last week didn’t rule out the possibility that the Eagles could draft a QB in the first round.

Responding to a question that Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie told him not to draft a QB with the sixth pick, Roseman said Thursday, “We have not been told to do anything other than to try to strengthen the football team and make sure that we’re doing the right things now and going forward.”

When Roseman said that, Hurts was the only QB on the roster. Now, Flacco is in the QB room.

“We want to have a really strong quarterback room,” Roseman said Thursday. “We feel like we have incredible coaches on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball who can maximize quarterback play. We’re going to look at the free-agent market, the trade market, and we’re certainly going to look at the draft to try to strengthen that position.”

For now, they’ve added one in free agency. The draft is at the end of April. Stay tuned.