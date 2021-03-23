PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun safety is top of mind in Pennsylvania. The End Gun Violence Coalition held a virtual rally on Tuesday.
The group announced three priorities to address the surge in gun violence: remove firearms from someone who is a harm to themselves or others, address illegal firearm trafficking and close the gaps in background checks.READ MORE: Evoire Collier, Dorian Taylor Accused Of Drugging, Raping Bucks County Woman Found Dead On Spring Break In Miami
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf attended the rally and said he’s looking forward to signing legislation that would make communities safer.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Investigating Series Of Door Thefts
“Gun violence is a scourge all across Pennsylvania and across our nation. Nearly three-quarters of homicides in Pennsylvania involve firearms,” Wolf said. “More than half of all suicides involve firearms. And firearms were behind the senseless violence of 34 mass shootings in Pennsylvania in the year 2020 alone.”MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Continues Push To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup
The governor says Pennsylvania will not tolerate hate, discrimination, or gun violence.