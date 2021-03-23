MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — There is no time like the present to put yourself first when it comes to your mental and physical health. If you’re looking for a fun and even tasty way to get started, feel better, and turn those frowns upside down, The Herb Shop and Tea Lounge in Jenkintown is open for business!
Where can you go to feel relaxed and relieved while sipping loose teas, buy culinary and therapy-grade herbs in the pinch or the pound, or taste the magic of blue-green algae in a sweet and tasty unicorn smoothie?
Well, fly on into the Herb Shop and Tea Lounge in Jenkintown! Once inside you’ll meet owners Mike and Mel and learn about herbs like lavender and ashwagandha.
“What’s ashwagandha?” asked CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill.
"It's another herb great for anxiety," Mel said.
And if you talk to Mel’s daughter Joleen you’ll also learn how much thought they put into their shop after hours.
The idea for their brick-and-mortar was one that was in Mel’s mind for years and so they finally opened one in February of 2020.
What has worked for their business has been takeout and carry out but also continuing to just do what they love and for Mel that's helping you help yourself.
