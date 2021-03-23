HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An officer-involved shooting outside of a convenience store in Hamilton Township has left a suspect critically injured. The shooting happened outside of the Krauszer’s convenience store on Greenwood Avenue, around 9 p.m. Monday.
The store is about 100 yards away from the Trenton border.
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says the shooting happened during a federal investigation involving the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Authorities say the man who was shot by officers got into an undercover officer's vehicle with the officer. They say the suspect and two other federal officers got into a fight and an officer fired their weapon.
After the shooting, the suspect ran away and eventually went to Capital Health Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man is in his 20s and is from Trenton.
The prosecutor's office says he is in critical but stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation.