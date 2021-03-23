Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Police were called to the 4900 block of Penn Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
That’s where they found that man lying between two parked cars with multiple gunshot wounds.READ MORE: WATCH: New Jersey Mom Returns From Service Overseas, Surprises Daughter On Her Birthday
Police say he was armed with a gun.READ MORE: 'Lots Of Screaming': Witness Recalls Moment Father, 2 Children Plunged 15 Feet From Camelback Chairlift
At least four cars were peppered with bullets.
So far no word on what motivated the shooting.MORE NEWS: Man Robbed Of More Than $300,000 Worth Of Jewelry Outside Byblos Restaurant And Hookah Bar In Rittenhouse, Philadelphia Police Say
Neighbors who heard the shooting told police they saw a dark-colored vehicle speed away from the scene.