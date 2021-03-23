HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A suspect has been hospitalized after getting shot by federal agents in Mercer County. Police say 26-year-old Jabree Johnson, of Trenton, tried to rob some undercover agents working on an investigation on Monday night.
One of the agents opened fire, shooting Johnson in the parking lot of Krauszer's Food Store on Greenwood Avenue, around 9 p.m.
Police say Johnson ran from the scene, opening fire in the process.
He’s now hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Johnson was charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons offenses.
The incident remains under investigation.