WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A former Wilmington police officer is facing charges. A grand jury indicted James MacColl for allegedly tampering with and lying about the gun he used to shoot an unarmed 18-year-old in 2019.
“It is alleged that officer MacColl knowingly and unlawfully lied to investigators in an attempt to conceal his use of a personal aftermarket gun barrel,” said Attorney General Jennings.
Authorities allege that after the shooting, MacColl put the factory-issued barrel back on the gun and lied to investigators about modifying it