BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Officials are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in Bear, Delaware Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of County Road in the Hoover Tract community around 4:14 p.m. for reports of a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Police say there is no further threat to the public at this time and a person of interest has been identified.
“On behalf of the men and women of the New Castle County Division of Police, I wish to express our condolences and prayers to the families who lost a loved one” Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. said. “I can assure our communities that we are working diligently to ensure that the culprit is held accountable for this senseless crime.”
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mancuso at 302-395-2743 or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.