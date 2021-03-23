PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will not be adopting relaxed restrictions announced by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf last week. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday the decision comes after concern over the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city.

The city will be allowing food to be served at business meetings and the maximum capacity of outdoor catered events will expand to 250 people effective April 4, with some restrictions.

The health department strongly encourages people over the age of 65 to be fully vaccinated before attending one of these events.

Health officials will continue to review the local trends in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths throughout the month of April to determine if it is safe to further loosen restrictions and come closer in line with Pennsylvania’s guidance.

The city plans to announce those changes prior to April 30 to allow businesses to plan for the updated guidance.

Officials announced an additional 533 coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the citywide total to 120,490.

Meantime, Philadelphia’s mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be administering only second doses for the next three weeks. Officials from FEMA, who operate the site, say second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be the sole focus there.

No walk-ups will be able to receive the vaccine.

Last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced beginning Monday, April 4 restaurants may resume bar service, alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food, and the curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted.

Indoor dining capacity will also be raised to 75% for restaurants that are currently self-certified and those that undergo the self-certification process.

Those restaurants that do not self-certify may raise capacity to 50%.

The governor also announced revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.