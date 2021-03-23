PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be administering only second doses for the next three weeks. Officials from FEMA – who operate the site – say second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be the sole focus there.
A new neighborhood site was just what the residents in South Philly say they desperately needed.