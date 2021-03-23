DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, a call for action after a detention facility for children was shut down over allegations of abuse. The Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center was closed earlier this month.
The public defender’s office says it has four whistleblower affidavits detailing the allegations.READ MORE: Upper Darby Pharmacy Receives 'No Explanation Why' It Stopped Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine After Administering 1st Shots
Public defender Chris Welsh said he’s still waiting to hear from state investigators. He said they need to act quickly and protect the children affected.READ MORE: Open For Business: The Herb Shop & Tea Lounge In Jenkintown Hopes To Help Others Help Themselves
“We have kids that are being charged right now with aggravated assault against guards at the juvenile detention center in Delaware County, when they are the ones who were assaulted. We need action now,” Welsh said.MORE NEWS: Phillies' Mental Performance Coaches Helping Players Stay In Right Frame Of Mind On And Off Field
The detention center had four children there when it was shut down. Those children were moved to other facilities.