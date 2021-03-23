BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man who worked as a special ed assistant is charged with sexually assaulting two children. The suspect is 33-year-old Anthony Troupe of Bensalem.
He was originally arrested in March on child pornography charges.READ MORE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Receives First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Detectives later identified two children who they say were sexually assaulted by Troupe.READ MORE: COVID In Philadelphia: City Not Adopting Pennsylvania's Relaxed Restrictions On April 4
The victims are not affiliated with the Hatboro-Horsham School District, where Troupe was employed through an outside company.
“This is a bad guy that we want to make sure stays off of the streets. We want to make sure he can’t assault any more children and if there are any more victims out there, we want to bring justice to them and their families,” Bensalem Township public safety director Fred Harran said.MORE NEWS: Delaware Officials Investigating After Woman Fatally Stabbed In Bear
Troupe is currently behind bars at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.