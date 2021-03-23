MIAMI (CBS/CNN) — Two men from North Carolina are accused of drugging and raping a Pennsylvania woman who later died in Miami, Florida. Police say Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, met the victim in a restaurant in South Beach.

Both men face a number of charges, including sexual battery and fraudulent use of a credit card, CBS Miami reports. Officials have not released the identity of the woman.

One of the men reportedly gave the 24-year-old victim a green pill, but according to the arrest report, it’s unclear if the woman took it willingly or if it was slipped to her secretly. If the medical examiner’s office confirms the drug was a factor in the woman’s death, the suspects may face murder or manslaughter charges.

Both men are accused of having sex with the woman, then stealing her credit cards and cell phone before leaving her hotel room.

The woman’s semi-nude body was found on the room’s bed the following day by hotel staff and police were called.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed the two men entering with the woman and then leaving about a half-hour later.

When officials found Collier, he was wearing the same pants seen in the surveillance video.

Taylor was reportedly seen on surveillance video using one of the woman’s credit cards at a liquor store. After he was arrested, police said they found the woman’s phone and green pills in his bag.

CNN and CBS Miami contributed to this report. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.