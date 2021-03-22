PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and The Edward O’Malley Athletic Association are expected to hold a press conference to announce the health department’s sixth standing mass vaccine clinic. The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. and can be streamed in the player above on CBSN Philly.
The clinic will be held at the Edward O’Malley Athletic Association in South Philadelphia. These city-run clinics can vaccinate up to 500 people per day and are designed to reach traditionally underserved neighborhoods.
- What: The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and The Edward O’Malley Athletic Association, along with City of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council member Mark Squilla, will be holding a press conference to announce the Health Department’s sixth standing mass vaccine clinics
- Who: President of Edward O’Malley Athletic Association Fran Kelly, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, Councilmember Mark Squilla
- When: Monday, March 22, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or through streaming devices on CBSN Philly
