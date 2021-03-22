PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and DA’s Office of Economic Crimes Unit is expected to announce charges against five individuals for their roles in the illegal transfer of nearly one dozen properties in North and West Philadelphia. The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. and streamed in the player above on CBSN Philly.
Officials say these charges stem from a joint investigation with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit which began in 2019.
- What: Officials to announce charges against five people for their roles in the illegal transfer of nearly 12 properties in North and West Philadelphia
- Who: District Attorney Larry Krasner, Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Esack, Representative from the Philadelphia Police Department, CEO of one Day at a time Mel Wells, ODAAT Supervisor Darnell Scott, and Love Zion Bapist Church Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Clarence Wright
- When: Monday, March 22, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or through your streaming devices on CBSN Philly.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.