Student-Led Vigil In Bucks County Sends Important Message To Victims, Survivors Of Sexual Violence

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A student-led vigil in Bucks County sent an important message to victims and survivors of sexual violence. The group gathered at the old Bucks County courthouse on Sunday night, where there was also a focus on xenophobia in the wake of the deadly spa shootings in Atlanta, Georgia.

Those who attended the event are hoping to look towards our future leaders for guidance.

Faces lined the Bucks County courthouse in Doylestown for a vigil for those affected by sexual violence.

“We are here today to stand in solidarity against xenophobia, misogyny, racism violence and sexism,” a speaker said.

The student-organized event focused on figuring out how to make it stop.

“It’s important to keep talking about this because it keeps going on, and it will continue to keep happening until we all recognize what is actually going on and get to the root of the problem,” student Elizabeth Carroll of Central Bucks West High School said.

“We are over the list of precautions we are told to take to protect ourselves. Instead of protecting women, why don’t we educate men and boys?” a speaker said.

A cause only emboldened by the killing of eight in three different Atlanta spa and massage parlors. And a rallying cry to embrace our Asian friends, neighbors and loved ones.

“They know that change needs to happen and they know that they’re the ones who can do it so I think as a parent and as a friend to these kids it’s really important for all of us to give them a platform to speak up,” parent Larissa Hopwood said.

Poems, signs, resources, and most importantly- attention.

“What can I do to support? What can I do to not just be a spectator to these terrible events? How can I reach my community the best way I can because I’m not going to sit at home and watch everything happen in the world,” Carroll said.

These students, just juniors at Central Bucks West High School, have no intention of stopping until they can affect real change.