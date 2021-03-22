DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A small yellow plane landed in a field near Doylestown Airport this afternoon.Man Robbed Of More Than $300,000 Worth Of Jewelry Outside Byblos Restaurant And Hookah Bar In Rittenhouse, Philadelphia Police Say
From Chopper 3, it looks like the plane was not damaged. A truck towed it to the hangar area.
There is no word on any injuries.
We are working to learn what caused the pilot to land the plane in the field.