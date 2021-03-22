PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is in for another treat of a day. Afternoon highs will once again top out in the mid-60s under sunny skies. The Eyewitness Weather Team is watching for areas of fog to develop Monday night, especially along the shore.

Low clouds and fog should clear by midday Tuesday, giving way to a mostly partly sunny afternoon.

By Wednesday the region’s tranquil pattern takes a turn.

Cloudy skies return on Wednesday with the chance for a passing afternoon shower. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler because of limited sunshine.

Thursday is trending dry by overcast. Afternoon temperatures could jump into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A warm front will cross the region Thursday night, likely leading to shower activity and the possibility for a thundershower.

By Friday morning, the air may have a muggy feel for the first time this year. Shower chances will persist into Friday morning, with late day clearing possible. Humidity values drop dramatically by Saturday as we briefly enjoy another sunny day.

Rain chances quickly return as another disturbance drops into the region bringing us a chance for rain and a few scattered thunderstorms on Sunday.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date weather forecast.