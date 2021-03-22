PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a shooting and carjacking suspect has been arrested after a pursuit that ended in South Jersey. It all started on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street just before 7 p.m.
That’s when Philadelphia Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back during a carjacking. The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
The suspect then led police on a pursuit, which ended on the Atlantic City Expressway near mile marker 38. The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to police.
No other civilians or police were injured in the incident.