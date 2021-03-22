PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced charges against five people for their roles in deed fraud. The suspects are accused of illegally transferring nearly a dozen properties in North and West Philadelphia.
“We uncovered a total of 11 properties that have been stolen by the perpetrators after forging the deeds into their names or another person’s names, from both living and deceased property owners,” DOA Economic Crimes Unity Assistant Supervisor Kimberly Esack said.READ MORE: Man Robbed Of More Than $300,000 Worth Of Jewelry Outside Byblos Restaurant And Hookah Bar In Rittenhouse, Philadelphia Police Say
The five suspects are awaiting arraignment on a number of charges including theft, forgery and conspiracy.
Officials say these charges stem from a joint investigation with the Philadelphia Police Department's Major Crimes Unit which began in 2019.
