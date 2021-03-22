Firefighters Battle House Fire In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames burned through a house in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood overnight. Crews were called to the 1600 block of W. Ruscomb Street, around 2:45 a.m. Monday.
The fire broke out on the first floor of the home and quickly spread to the second floor.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner To Announce Charges Against 5 People For Roles In Illegal Transfer Of Properties In North, West Philadelphia WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials, Edward O'Malley Athletic Association To Announce City's 6th Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Firefighters placed the fire under control within about an hour.MORE NEWS: Student-Led Vigil In Bucks County Sends Important Message To Victims, Survivors Of Sexual Violence
No injuries were reported.