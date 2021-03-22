PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames burned through a house in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood overnight. Crews were called to the 1600 block of W. Ruscomb Street, around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the home and quickly spread to the second floor.

Firefighters Battle House Fire In Logan

Firefighters placed the fire under control within about an hour.

No injuries were reported.