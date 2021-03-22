BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem is now using smart technology to improve safety around schools in the township. On Monday, officials announced the start of a new traffic system that deployed 27 beacons around the township’s 14 schools.
These beacons use cameras and radar to provide live traffic information to police.
The goal is to cut down on speeding and other dangerous driving in school zones, like drivers who pass school buses illegally.
"This cutting-edge solution will minimize and mitigate the possibilities of something not good happening," said Dr. Samuel Lee, the superintendent of Bensalem School District.
“They saw a problem and they said let’s fix it because students are our number one priority to make sure these kids are getting to school and getting home safely,” said Fred Harran, Bensalem Township’s public safety director.
With the new system, police will be able to control traffic lights using an app on their smartphones.
Drivers will also get visual feedback of their speeds as they drive in these areas.