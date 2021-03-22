PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three men were robbed of more than $300,000 worth of jewelry in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Police say two men approached the victims outside Byblos Restaurant and Hookah Bar at 18th and Chestnut Streets, just after midnight Monday.Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Announces Charges Against Five People For Their Roles In Deed Fraud
Police say the suspects stole more than $300,000 worth of jewelry.
The suspects were wearing dark clothing and black face masks. They fled on foot northbound on 18th Street then westbound on Ranstead Street.
No one was injured.
So far, no arrests have been made.