By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three men were robbed of more than $300,000 worth of jewelry in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Police say two men approached the victims outside Byblos Restaurant and Hookah Bar at 18th and Chestnut Streets, just after midnight Monday.

Police say the suspects stole more than $300,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing and black face masks. They fled on foot northbound on 18th Street then westbound on Ranstead Street.

No one was injured.

So far, no arrests have been made.