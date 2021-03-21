PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have broken up a large crowd of over 100 people in North Philadelphia. Video from the Citizens App shows officers on the corner of Front Street and Allegheny Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.
They reported that objects were being thrown at them.
Police say at one point an officer and police sergeant were struck multiple times by a 30-year-old man. That man was eventually placed under arrest.
It’s unclear what led to the crowd gathering at the corner but there are no reports of serious injuries.