PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another homicide in the City of Philadelphia. A man was shot more than 20 times on the 1800 block of Lindley Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police say 26-year-old Jahyde Gardiner, of Philadelphia, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he later died.
Police are searching for the gunman and weapon involved.
An investigation is ongoing.