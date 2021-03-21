PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another homicide in the City of Philadelphia. A man was shot more than 20 times on the 1800 block of Lindley Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 26-year-old Jahyde Gardiner, of Philadelphia, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he later died.

Credit: CBS3

Police are searching for the gunman and weapon involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

