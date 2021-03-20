PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spring officially kicks off today and after a chilly end to the week where it still felt plenty like Winter, we return to a much more comfortable and very early Spring-like pattern for the weekend and beyond.

Saturday and Sunday will be very similar, we should expect highs in the upper 50s for Saturday with temperatures jump into the low 60s for Sunday.

It's the 1st day Spring and boy will it feel like it (except at the Shore)! Highs for most of us will jump into the 50s (40s at the beach). With plenty of sunshine and quiet winds @CBSPhilly — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) March 20, 2021

Both weekend days will be either sunny or mostly sunny.

Winds will be fairly quiet for the weekend too. We will have to monitor the wind direction though starting as early as today but really Sunday and through most of next week.

We should end up with a persistent easterly wind which will likely keep temperatures slightly cooler than where they could reach and it likely adds a few extra clouds to the mix as well.

The strongest effect from the east wind will felt at the Shore, where temperatures this weekend could be 10 degrees or more cooler than the city.

Next week should remain dry for a majority of the days but a few showers will pop back into the forecast for the second half of the workweek as a couple of weak disturbances come through and feed off the east wind pumping moisture into the region.

Highs throughout the week will be in the low to mid-60s which is above normal for the second half of March.