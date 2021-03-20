PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shootout in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood has left one person dead and five others wounded. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say roughly 150 people were at Hot Pot Cuisine when the gunfire erupted.

A 39-year-old man was killed while the others are expected to be OK.

Investigators say they are searching for more than one gunman.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.