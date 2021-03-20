PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shootout in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood has left one person dead and five others wounded. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue.
Police say roughly 150 people were at Hot Pot Cuisine when the gunfire erupted.
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) March 20, 2021
A 39-year-old man was killed while the others are expected to be OK.
Investigators say they are searching for more than one gunman.
