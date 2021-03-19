PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will provide the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Dr. Farley will be joined by Ms. Veronica Hill-Milbourne, President and CEO of Spectrum Health Services, Inc., to talk about COVID vaccine distribution in Philadelphia.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
What: Philadelphia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.
When: Friday, March 19.
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Online Stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
