MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Perkiomen School District announced that it will be closed on Friday after over 40 staff members across all five schools called out sick. The school district says many of the staff members called out due to reactions from recent COVID vaccinations.
Due to a large number of staff who've submitted a sick day tomorrow, UPSD must call a Functional Closure Fri 3/19. We cannot support a normal school day. Functional Closure means NO SCHOOL; no instruction for students in virtual & in-person models. Website/email for more.
— Upper Perkiomen School District (@UPSDTribe) March 19, 2021
District Superintendent Dr. Allyn J. Roche called a “Functional Closure” for Friday, meaning both in-person and virtual learning have been canceled for the day.
"There will not be adequate staff or substitutes to provide instruction and coverage in classrooms. A virtual day is not possible given the number of staff members that are unable to teach due to feeling unwell, and no asynchronous work has been planned for tomorrow," Dr. Roche said.
The district says it will utilize the third emergency day built into the school calendar, and this closure will result in an update to the end of the 2020-21 school calendar for both students and staff.