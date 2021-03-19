GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey man who led authorities on a nationwide manhunt has confessed to 16 murders, prosecutors say. Sean Lannon, of Greenwich Township, is a suspect in the murder of 60-year-old Michael Dabkowski in New Jersey and is suspected in four murders in New Mexico.
One of the victims is his ex-wife.
Lannon told the court 11 of the other victims are drug dealers.
A judge ruled Lannon is a flight risk. He remains in a Salem County jail cell.