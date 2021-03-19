PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have areas of rainfall this morning with very light snow falling in the Poconos. The main headline this Friday will be strong winds.Upper Perkiomen School District Cancels Classes Friday After Staff Members Call Out Sick Due To Vaccine Reactions
It does look like we are completely dry by daybreak but temperatures will remain cold and conditions will stay very blustery during the day. Wind gusts Friday through the early afternoon should be near 30-35mph around Philly but could push to near 45-50mph at the immediate shoreline.
We will gradually clear out through the day. However temperatures will remain cold and winds will be blustery! Gusting as high as 35mph in the city & around 50 mph along the shore! Bundle up #lastdayofwinter
Saturday is the first day of Spring and while it might not be the warmest first day of Spring it will be more comfortable than the end of the week. Highs Saturday under the sunny skies will rise into the middle 50s.
Sunday comes with another mostly sunny day and high near 60.
By Wednesday a new cold front will approach from the west and allow clouds to increase during the day. Watch for a few spotty late in the day and overnight rain showers Wednesday before a quiet and comfortable Thursday.