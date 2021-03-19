PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
By CBS3 Staff
Anthony Harris, Local, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have seemingly filled a massive hole in their secondary. On Friday, the Birds reportedly signed former Vikings safety Anthony Harris, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports it’s a one-year deal worth $5 million.

With Jalen Mills moving on to New England and Rodney McLeod returning from a torn ACL, the Eagles are desperate for safety help.

Harris, 29, has been one of the best safeties in the NFL over the past few seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF gave Harris a 90.6 grade since 2018, tied for best in the league.

The six-year veteran posted a career-high six interceptions in 2019 with 11 passes defended. In 2020, Harris posted a career-best 104 tackles.

The durable veteran has played in no less than 14 games in each of the past five seasons.

The Harris signing comes a day after the Eagles signed another safety — former Buccaneer Andrew Adams.

Also in the mix is 2020 fourth-rounder K’Von Wallace.